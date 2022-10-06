Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana was spotted at Stamford Bridge using crutches after suffering an injury against AC Milan.

Fofana only signed for Chelsea during the summer transfer window as a long-term replacement to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Losing him so early in the season would be devastating, but he has been seen walking across Stamford Bridge using crutches.

Wesley Fofana was seen leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches following Chelsea’s 3-0 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League last night. ? ? [via @AdamNewson]. pic.twitter.com/fcweGsf5ui — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 6, 2022

Chelsea fans will be hoping the injury isn’t too serious, but the crutches certainly isn’t a good sign.