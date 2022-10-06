Video: Lucas Paqueta pulls off insane control, West Ham team-mate absolutely loves it

Lucas Paqueta was enjoying himself in the Europa Conference League tonight, pulling out some of his best tricks.

Just watch the ease and style with which he controls a difficult pass during West Ham’s game against Anderlecht, with Aaron Cresswell watching from the bench and absolutely loving it!

Cresswell's reaction to this touch from Paquetá… ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/fimPQKU55U — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2022

Paqueta joined West Ham from Lyon this summer, and we’re starting to see some of the Brazilian’s sublime technique as he settles in in English football.

Hammers supporters will love seeing this kind of flair in their side, and it seems it’s going down well with the other players as well.