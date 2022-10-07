Arsenal keeping tabs on Spaniard and could make a move in January

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla and could make a move for the Spaniard in the January transfer window.

Despite bringing in Gabriel Jesus and tieing Eddie Nketiah down to a new contract during the summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta appears to be looking to continue to improve his depth up front.

According to Media Foot, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Club Brugge striker Jutgla, and could make a move in January.

The report claims that Jutgla is unlikely to be at the Belgian club for much longer, with multiple clubs interested in securing his signature.

So far this season Jutgla has managed six goals in ten league games, with two goals in three games in Europe.

The 23-year-old came signed for Club Brugge from Barcelona. The young striker was impressive for the Barcelona ‘B’ side, before being promoted to the first team for a short period of time.

Now, after just a couple of months in the Belgian Pro League, Jutgla could already be on his way out the door.