Newcastle are planning more youth signings after signing Australian wonderkid Garang Kuol, with the South American market as their next target, according to i News.

In recent months, a number of Brazilian youngsters have been linked with moves to the newly rich club, with head of recruitment Steve Nickson even travelling over for talks. Some of the names that have been mentioned are Angelo Gabriel, Palmeiras sensation Giovani, and Andrey Santos.

Santos is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Brazil. The 18-year-old is nicknamed the ‘Brazilian Busquets‘ and has attracted interest from other top European clubs as well including Barcelona. Of all the names linked with the club recently, Santos is the one that stands out and is the ‘kind of signing’ that Newcastle believes will bring them long-term success.

The new owners seem to have a plan in place where they will not shy away from making big statement signings but at the same time are looking to recruit future stars which will benefit them in the long-run. Dan Ashworth, Newcastle’s sporting director strategy is about getting ahead of the market. Rather than acquiring the finished product for a high price, he wants the club to sign young players with a lot of potential who can be nurtured.