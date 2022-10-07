Chelsea are keeping tabs on Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni but they could face competition from Manchester United.

A report from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato Web has claimed that Chelsea are carefully monitoring the situation surrounding Inter Milan defender Bastoni.

The left-footed centre-back would slot in perfectly in Chelsea’s five-at-the-back system which has been used under both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

However, they could face some competition from Manchester United, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report claims that Manchester City and Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on his development. At just 23 years old, Bastoni is yet to reach his full potential, but is a player who plays with maturity despite his lack of experience.

Due to his technical ability mixed with physicality, Bastoni would likely be a perfect Premier League player. The Italian is comfortable playing out from the back but can also handle the heat against a physical striker.

Bastoni’s contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of next season, meaning next summer could be a crucial time in deciding his future at the club.