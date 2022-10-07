Chelsea set to bring in former RB Leipzig man

Chelsea are set to bring in former RB Leipzig chief Christopher Vivell.

Since arriving at Chelsea Football Club, Todd Boehly has undergone a mass overhaul of the club from top to bottom. Not just players or coaching staff, but many of the personnel behind the scene have now left the club.

Now, according to the Telegraph, Chelsea are set to appoint Vivell after he left RB Leipzig on Friday.

Vivell was in a technical director role at the German club and is expected to take up the same role when he joins Chelsea.

It appears that Boehly is trying to follow the successful Red Bull model, with Christoph Freund also targeted a few weeks ago.

The report claims that Chelsea are still looking to appoint a new sporting director as well, as Boehly looks to completely revamp the club.

With Christopher Nkunku looking set to join Chelsea next summer, as confirmed by the Telegraph report, Chelsea are really looking to raid players and staff from the Red Bull clubs, and you’d like to think they won’t be the last to come to Stamford Bridge.

 

 

