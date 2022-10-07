David Beckham’s son currently training with Premier League club

David Beckham’s son Romeo is currently training with Premier League side Brentford.

Romeo Beckham is currently contracted to Inter Miami managed by former Manchester United defender Phil Neville, and owned by David Beckham himself.

At the age of 20, Beckham is a regular for the Inter Miami second side, but has struggled to find a regular place in the first team under Neville so far.

Now, according to the Times, Beckham is currently training with Premier League side Brentford.

It’s unclear how long Beckham is going to be training with the club or whether the plan is for it to lead to a contract.

 

