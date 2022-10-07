FSG have ‘made funds available’ for big January signing as Klopp eyes 29 year old midfielder

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have failed to strengthen their midfield since last signing Thiago 2 years ago and despite being linked with a host of midfielders all summer, they only managed to sign an injury-prone Arthur on loan from Juventus much to Liverpool fans’ disappointment.

Despite signing Arthur, Liverpool continue to be linked with other midfielders, one of whom is Inter Milan’s Brozovic. According to Calciomercato, Jurgen Klopp ‘wants’ to sign the 29-year-old in January.

The report from the Italian publication claims that Inter Milan could still be willing to sanction a move for the midfielder in January but only if they can sign a replacement for him, with Leicester City star Youri Tielemans named as one option in consideration for the Serie A club.

An earlier report from Football Insider, claimed that Liverpool owners FSG have ‘made funds available’ to spend on a big money move for a midfielder in January after the team’s slow start to the season. Brozovic is currently valued by Transfermarkt at £36m; his Inter contract runs until 2026.

Brozovic, who is considered among the top defensive midfielders in the world, joined Inter on loan from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2015, eventually making the move permanent 18 months later. He was a vital player in Inter Milan’s 2020/21 title-winning season. He is also a regular for his national team. He has 76 caps for Croatia and has played in all 4 major tournaments for them. He was also a key player in the 2018 World Cup where he played in six of their seven games including the final which they lost to France.