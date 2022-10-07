“If they’re not careful…” – Pundit makes worrying Jurgen Klopp prediction

Liverpool are not having a good season by their standards.

The Reds have won just two of their first seven Premier League games. Currently sitting down in seventh spot in the table, Klopp will be desperate to turn his side’s stuttering form around.

However, set to make the German’s challenge even harder, the Premier League match-making Gods have not been too kind to the Merseyside giants.

Set to travel to London this weekend to play league leaders and title dark horses Arsenal, Liverpool’s chances will not be fancied anywhere near as highly as they have been in the past, and if that weren’t bad enough, their game after will be against title favourites, and arguably the world’s best club side, Manchester City.

Failure to come away from either, or both games, with a win, could see Klopp come under fire, but former midfielder Stan Collymore believes the former Borussia Dortmund boss is in no danger.

“He’s going nowhere until he wants to go,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“It would be lunacy on a grand scale if FSG looked at Jurgen Klopp as a busted flush.”

However, going on to admit that something is up, Collymore suggested the club’s owners FSG should be prepared to financially back their manager or risk seeing him walk away.

“Put it this way, if he left Liverpool today, he could go to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus, the Milan clubs and Barcelona and be a success,” Collymore added.

“However, what I am worried about is his body language. He looks a little deflated, a little dishevelled. He must be looking at the current situation and be saying ‘I have won everything there is to win and the owners haven’t given me half as much as I need to keep pace with Manchester City’.

“So if FSG can give Klopp the tools, even though he isn’t asking for anything, to remain competitive, they should do it as soon as possible because in a minute, if they’re not careful, it isn’t going to be Liverpool sacking Klopp, it’s going to be Klopp sacking Liverpool.”