Journalist spotted David Moyes fuming at West Ham player Posted by Nick Jones October 7th 2022, 14:14 West Ham boss David Moyes was spotted fuming at Said Benrahma during Anderlecht clash last night.The 26-year-old was handed a rare start by Moyes which ended with a poor performance by the Algerian international.Benrahma was dispossesed 15x times during his 69 minutes on the pitch and was given a 6.4 rating via Sofascore after the match. West Ham United journalist Jonty Colman spotted Moyes yelling at Benrahma in first half. Colman said (via Twitter): "Said Benrahma miscontrols the ball on the counter, safe to say David Moyes not best pleased about it." Former Brentford man started the season in fine form but now Moyes prefers Maxwel Cornet and Pablo Fornals at the LW position.