James Maddison could stay at Leicester until summer and wait for a Champions League club to enter race for him, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Maddison has five goals and two assists so far this season, making him one of the Premier League’s most productive players. Despite this hot start, rumours had already indicated that the Magpies will make another bid for the midfielder in January.

But Ben Jacobs thinks Maddison could reject a January move and wait until summer to complete his transfer.

“Maddison is playing too well, almost to the point where Newcastle could become bypassed in this conversation and that’s kind of good news for Leicester in January as well because if I was James Madison, I would keep doing what I was doing.

“If he went to the World Cup and shone he puts himself in the shop window, but he can wait until the summer, play well for Leicester and then wait for a club to come in for him, maybe like a Spurs with Champions League football, so there’s no need for Madison to rush to Newcastle.” – said Jacobs for The Done Deal Show.