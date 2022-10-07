Leeds manager Jesse Marsch is now being targeted by another Premier League club.

Marsch only joined Leeds early this year and was instantly dealt the task of steering them away from the relegation zone.

Luckily for Leeds fans, the American was successful in doing so, and after losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha in the summer transfer window, his first full season in charge was never going to be easy.

Leeds recruited well to replace two of their key players, and the Yorkshire club currently sit in a respectable 12th place in the Premier League.

Marsch’s management has been impressive, and it’s been impressive enough to turn the head of another Premier League club. According to The Times, Southampton are eyeing up Marsch as a replacement for the under-pressure Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Hasenhuttl is still in charge of Southampton, but the report claims that he may not have much time left at the helm.

Losing Marsch would be devastating for Leeds fans after what he did for them last season, but losing him to another Premier League side fighting in the bottom half of the table would be rubbing salt into the wounds.