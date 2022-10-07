Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United has told BBC Sport that he is “not happy” with his start to the season and is only “satisfied.”

Kristensen, 25, was one of Elland Road’s nine new signings this summer. He has previously worked with Leeds manager Jesse Marsch at Salzburg.

He began the season as the starting right-back but, with Luke Ayling just returning to fitness and Kristensen’s form in doubt, the race to establish his place in the team is on. Last time out, he started over Ayling and Cody Drameh in a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, coming off after 68 minutes.

When questioned by BBC Sport reporter Adam Pope about the player’s own assessment of his performances so far, the Denmark international admitted that he is ‘satisfied’ but ‘not happy’ and believes he can offer better going forward. Kristensen said:

“I think my form has been solid. We have played well. Some games defensively, we have had massive results. I would like to be more active going forward. I am satisfied, but I am not happy.”

Kristensen’s honest self-evaluation is a sign of a player who knows where he needs to work and shows his willingness to improve. While Leeds fans will be disappointed that the player has not been able to replicate his form from Salzburg for his new club, most will be pleased by the player’s overall attitude and competitive style of play.

He is likely to start against Palace on Sunday, considering that his best performance so far arguably came against Aston Villa last time out.