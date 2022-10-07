“Let him go and take the money” – Pundit names which player Man United should cash in on

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the English forward has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Mikel Arteta.

Rashford, 24, has one year left on his deal but Man United have the option to add another year, so it’s safe to say the Red Devils aren’t panicking about the academy graduate leaving just yet.

However, discussing the possibility of seeing Rashford swap Manchester for London, former Liverpool midfielder Stan Collymore thinks the 24-year-old’s time at Old Trafford has run its course.

“Marcus Rashford would be a great fit for Arsenal,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Away from the pitch, he’s done some great work, but in footballing terms, he’s been a Manchester United player for so long that I worry familiarity is breeding contempt.

“He knows what it’s like to play for a massive club, so I would have no doubts that he could deal with the pressure of playing for Arsenal.

“I think Rashford would benefit massively from a move at this stage in his career. He’s only 24 years old, so he still has plenty of football left to play.”

When it comes to whether or not United should part ways with the number 10, Collymore thinks if Arsenal were to offer around £60m, the Red Devils should grab the money with both hands.

“From Man United’s perspective, if it were up to me, I would let him go and take the money for him, and it would be good money too,” Collymore added.

“You’re easily going to be talking £60m, maybe more. I think that scenario would be good for United, good for Arsenal and good for the player himself.”

