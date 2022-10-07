Liverpool and Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot was linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Erik ten Hag held positive talks with the midfielder.

A move failed to materialise, with Manchester United opting to sign Casemiro.

However, they could reignite their interest in Rabiot, according to Tutto Juve (via TEAMtalk), but they will now face competition from both Arsenal and Liverpool to secure his signature.

It’s no secret that Liverpool will need to revamp their midfield over the next few years. The likes of Thiago, James Milner, and Jordan Henderson are all into their thirties, so signing replacements over the next few transfer windows will be necessary.

However, Liverpool may be setting their sights higher than Rabiot, and with the signing of Arthur not going according to plan so far, they may look to avoid any Juventus players.

Manchester United themselves will need to find a long-term solution to their midfield, with new signings Christian Eriksen and Casemiro not exactly young, up-and-coming players.