Manchester United are closely following 22-year-old attacker Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg.

Salzburg has helped to develop and produce some of the brightest talents around Europe. Sadio Mane, Karim Adeyemi, and of course, Erling Haaland, are just a few to have developed at the Austrian club in the last few years.

The latest talent to come out of the club is 22-year-old forward, Okafor. So far in the Champions League this season, Okafor has managed three goals in as many games. The young Swiss has also managed five goals in the league so far.

Now, according to Fichajes, his performances have caught the eye of Manchester United, who spotted the young attacker when scouting Benjamin Sesko.

Okafor’s contract expires in 2024, so if he’s looking for a move to an elite club, then next summer could be important. Salzburg may be forced to sell Okafor in order to avoid him leaving on a free transfer the following season, so Manchester United could secure him at a bargain price at the end of the season.