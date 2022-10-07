Manchester United are considering making a January move for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar is set to be out of contract at the end of the current season. If Inter Milan don’t tie him down to a new deal, he will be free to leave for nothing next year.

One club reportedly taking a look at Skriniar is Manchester United, and according to InterLive, they could make a move for him in the January transfer window.

Manchester United could pick themselves up a bargain in January, if Skriniar still hasn’t signed a new contract. Inter Milan may feel forced to offload the defender to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

On paper, Manchester United don’t appear to be desperate for a new central defender at the moment. Lisandro Martinez was brought to Old Trafford in January, and since then him and Raphael Varane have formed an impressive partnership.

Due to the poor form of Harry Maguire, United may be considering offloading the England international whilst bringing in Skriniar to rival their current defenders for a bargain price.