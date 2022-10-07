Manchester United considering January swoop for Inter Milan star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are considering making a January move for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar is set to be out of contract at the end of the current season. If Inter Milan don’t tie him down to a new deal, he will be free to leave for nothing next year.

One club reportedly taking a look at Skriniar is Manchester United, and according to InterLive, they could make a move for him in the January transfer window.

Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan.
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea keeping tabs on Inter Milan star but could face competition from Manchester United
Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to sign England international
Arsenal keeping tabs on Spaniard and could make a move in January

Manchester United could pick themselves up a bargain in January, if Skriniar still hasn’t signed a new contract. Inter Milan may feel forced to offload the defender to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

On paper, Manchester United don’t appear to be desperate for a new central defender at the moment. Lisandro Martinez was brought to Old Trafford in January, and since then him and Raphael Varane have formed an impressive partnership.

Due to the poor form of Harry Maguire, United may be considering offloading the England international whilst bringing in Skriniar to rival their current defenders for a bargain price.

More Stories Milan Skriniar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.