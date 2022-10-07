Manchester United readying offer for Dutchman in January

Manchester United are readying an offer for Inter Milan defender and Dutch international Denzel Dumfries.

Despite the excellent start to the season for Diogo Dalot, if Manchester United want to take their side to the next level, they may want to consider upgrading in this position.

Backup right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka has barely featured this season so he could search for a move in the near future.

One player that Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for in the January transfer window is Inter Milan defender Dumfries, according to Calcio Mercato Web.

Working under fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag could be an attractive prospect for Dumfries. When Ten Hag fully implements his style on Manchester United, playing as a right-back in his side will suit Dumfries down to a T.

In the last few games, United have opted to sit back and absorb pressure, then hitting their opponent on the counterattack. When Ten Hag’s usual system finally clicks at Manchester United, we will be seeing flying wing-backs and free-flowing attacking play, rather than the more defensive approach we’re currently seeing.