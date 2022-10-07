Manchester United star looks set to stay at the club due to a lack of interest

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to stay at the club beyond January due to a lack of interest.

Ronaldo has struggled for regular game time in a Manchester United shirt so far this season. The Portuguese striker isn’t the player he once was and has failed to impress in the short spells he’s given in the team.

A move away from the club is best for Ronaldo at this stage as he won’t want to sit on the bench for the rest of his career.

However, according to ESPN, Ronaldo looks set to stay at the club beyond January due to a lack of interest in signing him from the elite clubs.

If Ronaldo does want to leave, he may need to lower his standards a little, as elite clubs aren’t going to want to sign him at this stage of his career.

His wages will undoubtedly be astronomical, and he isn’t producing on the pitch like he once was. Unless Ronaldo opts to join a non-elite team or lowers his wage demands, he will be a Manchester United player beyond January.