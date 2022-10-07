Newcastle targeting Manchester United star whose contract expires at the end of the season

Newcastle are keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Luke Shaw with his contract expiring in June 2023.

Shaw has struggled to find regular game time at Manchester United so far this season after the club brought in Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Despite Malacia’s lack of experience, Erik ten Hag is showing faith in the young defender, meaning Shaw has spent the majority of his season on the bench, especially in the Premier League.

Shaw’s contract at Manchester United expires at the end of the season, and signing a new deal seems unlikely due to his lack of minutes.

Now, according to Football Insider, Newcastle are keeping tabs on Shaw’s situation and could make a move for him if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

The report claims that Newcastle could make a move for him in January as he could be available for a cut-price.

Shaw could be the ideal replacement for Newcastle’s Matt Targett. Despite his lack of minutes this season, Shaw is still a talented player, recently impressing for England against Germany.