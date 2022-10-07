One arrested as police foil burglary attempt at Angel Di Maria’s house

Police arrested one of the burglars who broke into Juventus midfielder Angel Di Maria’s Turin home yesterday, according to La Repubblica (via football-italia).

The incident is reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that Dusan Vlahovic was also present in the house as Di Maria’s guest. The attempted robbery occurred during dinner time, and the private surveillance service raised the alarm, allowing the police to arrive in time to prevent the robbery.

? Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic were victims of an attempted burglary on Wednesday. One of the three criminals was arrested by the police. As a reminder, the Argentine has already been the victim of burglary in Manchester and Paris… ? ?? @Gazzetta_it pic.twitter.com/8pnMaPesZi — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) October 7, 2022

The gang was successful in breaking in, but the police arrived in time, and one of them was apprehended while attempting to flee. The report narrates the incident stating that the burglars had just climbed over the fence to break into the garden when the private surveillance watching the scene from the CCTV cameras immediately triggered the alarm, prompting the police to arrive on time. When police cars arrived with sirens blaring, the robbers fled empty-handed in a matter of minutes.

This is not the first time Di Maria has been a victim of a robbery. Last year in Paris, his wife and kids were held hostage in a violent break-in. They got away with jewellery and watches worth more than €500,000 from Di Maria’s home. Prior to that, in 2015, Di Maria was the victim of a robbery in Manchester while eating dinner with his family but the alarm went off which scared them away.