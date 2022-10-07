Pundit Paddy Kenny thinks Jesse Marsch should ‘punish’ Luis Sinisterra for his ‘stupid’ red card against Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has been one of the best performers so far for the Yorkshire club, scoring three times in seven appearances for his club.

The Colombian international was subject of controversial decision during Villa game. The winger picked up two bookings in the first 49 minutes and was sent off by Stuart Atwell. “It’s just stupid, isn’t it?” Paddy Kenny told Football Insider. “You are really letting your side down there. I don’t get why players do that even when they aren’t on a booking, it doesn’t make any sense.

“This was a game Leeds should be winning but they have been let down by one player and it has cost them.

“Stupid is the only word I can think of for a sending-off like that. He will be banned, obviously, but maybe the club should punish him as well.” – said Kenny.