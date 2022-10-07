Premier League star set to miss the World Cup due to ankle injury

Wolves forward Pedro Neto is set to miss the World Cup with Portugal after suffering an injury to his ankle.

Due to the immense talent in the Portugal squad, Neto isn’t a regular for his country. However, over the last few years, Neto has become a part of the squad on occasion and would have been hoping to secure his place in the World Cup squad in November.

Unfortunately, that isn’t going to be the case for Neto. Wolves have officially announced that Neto will require surgery on the ankle injury he suffered against West Ham last week and will not be fit for the World Cup.

It’s every player’s dream to play for their country at the World Cup, so I’m sure Neto is devastated to have to sit this one out.

Wolves will also be gutted to be losing one of their key players for an extended period of time, especially with the poor run of form their currently on.

Neto only recovered from a long-term knee injury earlier in the year, so he will be hoping it’s not an early sign of becoming injury prone.