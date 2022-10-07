According to Jeunes Footeux, West Ham United are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old must have impressed West Ham when he faced them in the Europa League last season, a tournament they went on to win. David Moyes has made the Frenchman, whose contract expires this summer, one of his top targets, but would rather sign him for free than spend money on him in January.

The player could leave before his contract expires, with Sevilla keen to spend up to £13.1 million on Ndicka in the January transfer window, despite the player’s refusal to sign an extension in Frankfurt. The Spanish side’s defense has already been weakened by the departures of Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos and Ndicka has reportedly become their transfer priority.

The report also links him with PSG who ‘could make an offer’ if they fail to sign Milan Skriniar.

If West Ham really wants him, they might need to move in fast in January and pay the asking price in order to avoid losing him to clubs like Sevilla or PSG. The reported €15 million asking price seems fair for a player of his talents and Ndicka could easily justify the investment in the long run.