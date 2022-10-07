Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham recently captained Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League against Sevilla, producing a Man of the Match-worthy performance, and getting on the scoresheet in the process.

To captain your side at the age of 19 years old is unheard of and is testament to the character of the England international.

There’s no doubt Bellingham will be in high demand if he becomes available in the near future, and he’s likely to have the pick of multiple European giants.

Now, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has urged his club to go all out for Bellingham.

BT Sport posted a video of Ferdinand discussing Bellingham on their show. After the clip was released, Ferdinand quote tweeted it with a phone emoji whilst tagging the official Manchester United Twitter page.

Unfortunately for Ferdinand, Bellingham is likely going to attract interest from the biggest and best clubs around the globe. Although Manchester United have been an attractive prospect in the past, after failing to qualify for the Champions League last season they may find it difficult to prise Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund.