Real Betis are concerned that Arsenal will reignite their interest in midfielder Guido Rodriguez after some impressive performances.

Rodriguez was linked with a move away from Real Betis during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

The Argentinian midfielder possesses excellent technical ability and would suit the style of a host of Premier League clubs.

Now, according to Fichajes, Real Betis are concerned that Arsenal could renew their interest in the midfielder due to his impressive performances for the club so far this season.

The report claims that Arsenal already tried to sign him during the summer, and it’s no surprise after seeing some of his performances.

Rodriguez’s contract is set to expire in June 2024, so these next 12 months will be pivotal for deciding his future at Real Betis.

If he doesn’t sign a new deal before next summer, Betis could be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. With Thomas Partey’s injury record, trying to secure a bargain for Rodriguez could be a smart move for Arsenal.