25-year-old will no longer be a West Ham player by the summer of 2023

Nikola Vlasic could reportedly join Torino on a permanent deal before the summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the Hammers could agree to let the attacking midfielder move even before next year’s summer transfer window.

Despite signing from CSKA Moscow 12 months ago for £27m, Vlasic has endured an abysmal spell and consequently found himself loaned out to Torino during the summer window.

MORE: Rashford to Arsenal could be PR stunt, Southgate’s number 10 problem and Ronaldo has to go

Having the option to buy the 25-year-old for just £13m, Torino, who have been impressed by the 25-year-old’s early performances, are expected to trigger that clause with West Ham set to agree.