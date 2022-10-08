Following Kasper Schmeichel’s surprise exit from Leicester City in the summer, the Foxes opted to promote backup goalkeeper Danny Ward as the side’s number one.

However, even though the season is just eight games in, it appears Brendan Rodgers’ gamble has not paid off.

The Wales International has conceded 22 goals in the league already this season, keeping just one clean sheet and that came against a very poor Nottingham Forest side last week.

With his performances lacking, it is clear the Foxes need to add another goalkeeper to their ranks, and one name heavily linked is Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos.

That’s according to the Polish media, and journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk in particular, who claims the transfer is ‘all but done’.

Since joining Benfica from Panathinaikos back in 2018, Vlachodimos, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 184 matches, in all competitions, keeping 74 clean sheets along the way.