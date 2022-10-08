Chelsea star not on PSG’s radar despite recent report linking him with a move

Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not on Paris Saint-Germain’s radar despite a recent report claiming that the French club were interested in the striker.

The Chelsea star was said to be in advanced talks with the French champions ahead of a move next summer, according to a report by Foot Mercato, but that has since been stated to be untrue.

According to CBS’ Ben Jacobs, there is no interest from PSG in Aubameyang and Chelsea have not held any talks about the 33-year-old with the French club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not on PSG's radar. There is no interest from the French champions. Told Chelsea have not held any talks on Aubameyang with PSG. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 8, 2022

Aubameyang only signed for Chelsea this summer and is contracted to the London club until 2024.

The former Arsenal forward scored his first two goals for the Blues over the course of the last week and is starting to find his goalscoring touch under Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

At 33, Aubameyang does not have much time left at the top of the game before father time comes knocking so it is hard to see any other big club coming for him in the near future.

The former Barcelona star is clearly just a stopgap at Chelsea until a new frontman can be brought in or unless Lukaku wants to stay now that Potter is in charge, however, he is likely to fulfil the remainder of his contract.