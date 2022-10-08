Diego Costa responds to Chelsea star’s message on social media after defeat upon Stamford Bridge return

Following his return to Stamford Bridge, Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Diego Costa responded to a message from former Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta.

Costa’s return to his former club was his first appearance for Wolves, as caretaker manager Steve Davis chose him to lead from the front – and only his second game for his new club.

The striker played almost an hour but failed to make any significant impact and was eventually taken off for teammate Hwang Hee-Chan. As he walked off the pitch, he was greeted with a standing ovation from all four corners of the stadium, as well as chants of his name from Chelsea fans.

Following the game, Cesar Azpilicueta took to Instagram to express his feelings about Costa’s return to Stamford Bridge. “Always a pleasure to see you Diego Costa,” the Chelsea man wrote alongside a photo of the two players embracing.

And Costa responded by reposting the story on his instagram and added the message: “Gracias hermano” which translates to “Thanks brother.”