€200k-a-week attacker could be forced to complete January move to Newcastle

Barcelona is desperate to get rid of Memphis Depay, giving Newcastle the opportunity to sign him.

According to the report in Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), the two clubs “could converge” and strike a deal for the Dutch forward.

And Newcastle who were exploring the possibility of signing him in the summer have been once again linked with a January move for him.

According to Sport, Barcelona intends to ‘take advantage’ of the upcoming World Cup to have the forward revalued, after which they will seek out clubs interested in him in the hopes of striking a better deal.

The player himself would reportedly like to stay at Barcelona until the end of his contract and then leave as a free agent, but Barcelona’s ‘desire’ and Newcastle’s ‘need’ and ‘financial muscle’ could allow them to tempt the club in getting the deal done in January instead.

Memphis Depay has also been linked with Tottenham all summer and has previously been quoted saying that he would like to return to England one day. But if Newcastle are really interested in signing the former Manchester United man, they have the resources to financially outmuscle the London club.