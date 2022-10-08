Everton and Borussia Dortmund send scouts to watch Crystal Palace star

Everton and Borussia Dortmund have sent scouts to watch Crystal Palace star, Junior Dixon.

Dixon is a young academy player for Crystal Palace who has impressed for their U18 squad so far this season. Dixon has scored seven times in just five league games and has also contributed with two assists.

The young attacker is now attracting interest from England as well as from clubs around Europe. Dixon is yet to sign a professional contract with the club, meaning he could leave for free at the end of the season.

According to The Telegraph, both Borussia Dortmund and Everton have sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old so far this season.

Dortmund aren’t afraid to give young talents a chance in the first team which could tempt Dixon to take the plunge and move abroad to continue his development.

The most obvious case is Jude Bellingham, who recently captained the Bundesliga club in the Champions League.

Dortmund’s pathway to the first-team for young players makes them an attractive prospect for any talent around Europe, so they could hold the advantage over Everton in the race to secure Dixon’s signature.