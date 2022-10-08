“Gutting” – On-loan Spurs striker injured following goal-scoring strike

Despite scoring what could be his side’s winner against Norwich City in today’s Championship game, on-loan Spurs striker Troy Parrott has injured himself.

The young forward, who has been in action against the Canaries, popped up with a very late effort, which fired Preston North End into a slender 3-2 advantage.

However, according to journalist Tom Sandells, despite finding a way to squeeze his effort into his opponent’s net, the 20-year-old Irishman appeared to pull his hamstring after unleashing his strike.

Woodburn to Parrott down the left side, tries his luck from a tight angle and it takes a slight deflection and squeezes in at the near post! Irishman straight down, hamstring looks to have gone – gutting. #pnefc — Tom Sandells (@TomSandells) October 8, 2022

The striker’s bad luck will serve as a huge blow, not only to Preston North End and the player himself but also to his parent club, who would have been keeping a close eye on his progress.

Unless Spurs recall him back to London, Parrott is due to spend the remainder of the season in the Championship and will return to the Lilywhites’ under-21s side next summer.