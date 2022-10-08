John Terry spotted puffing a cigar outside restaurant at a wine collection launch

John Terry was spotted enjoying a cigar outside a fancy restaurant in London where he was attending the launch of a wine collection.

Being a professional footballer entails abstaining from anything unhealthy. However, now-retired John Terry appears to be enjoying his time away from football as he indulges in the “finer things in life.”

According to The Sun, the Chelsea legend was attending the launch of a new wine collection at the Gola restaurant which was dedicated to football stars. He collaborated with winemaker Fabio Cordella, who created a number of drinks inspired by football players.

The ‘Wines of Champions’ collection has drinks inspired by and name after a bunch of football icons including the likes of John Terry, Ronaldinho, Wesley Sneijder, and Roberto Carlos. According to the report, the former Chelsea captain has been working with the winemaker for quite a while.

John Terry is currently enrolled in a 12-month FIFA course for aspiring club executives which includes modules related to leadership and sporting strategy. This suggests that Terry may be considering a career change in the future, possibly as an executive at a football club.