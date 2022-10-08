Juventus have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

Football Insider recently reported that Arsenal were keeping tabs on Rashford. The England international is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season.

If Arsenal can manage to secure Rashford on a free transfer it will go down as one of the bargains of the transfer window, but Manchester United do have the option to extend his contract by another year.

However, if Rashford is looking for a new challenge, he could force through a move, and now another club have entered the race to secure his signature.

According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus are also interested in signing the Manchester United attacker.

After an impressive start to the season, there’s no doubt Manchester United will be keen to keep hold of Rashford. He’s endured a difficult few years at the club, but under Erik ten Hag he’s managed to find some consistent form.

With a World Cup around the corner, it was vital Rashford impressed Gareth Southgate as he’d fallen down the pecking order slightly for England over recent years.