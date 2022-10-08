Leeds join Arsenal in the race to sign Scottish star

Leeds and Arsenal are set to battle it out for Rangers youngster Jack Wylie.

Wylie, 15, is not eligible to sign professional forms until his 16th birthday in January, meaning any interested club could prise him away from Rangers with ease.

The teenager was watched by a scout from Arsenal according to the Daily Record during a game for Scotland U16s last month.

Rangers recently lost young star Rory Wilson who joined Premier League club Aston Villa and they could be set to lose another youth product, with Leeds now entering the race.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim that Leeds are stepping up their pursuit of Wylie.

Leeds have been targeting young stars for the future in their recent recruitment, with Wilfried Gnonto and Sonny Perkins two players brought in with a long-term plan.

Wylie would be another player unlikely to break into the first-team at Arsenal or Leeds in the near future, but with a view to blending him in over the next few years.

Mikel Arteta has also trusted youth players in his recruitment and team selection since joining Arsenal, so both clubs could be an attractive prospect for Wylie.

