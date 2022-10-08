Liverpool and Real Madrid are the favourites to land Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but his preference would be the latter.

Bellingham may seem like he has it all at Borussia Dortmund. The England international recently captained his side in the Champions League at the age of 19.

However, Bellingham is one of the most talented young players in the whole of Europe and easily has the ability to join one of the elite clubs around the globe.

No disrespect to Dortmund, but Bellingham may have already outgrown the German club.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly favourites to sign the midfielder, according to Diario AS, but the report claims that Bellingham’s preference would be to join Madrid.

The relationship between Dortmund and Madrid is a good one, according to the report, so they could secure the young midfielder in the near future.

Bellingham is the perfect blend of young, up-and-coming, with many years ahead of him but also a lot of experience at such a young age.

Not many 19-year-olds have captained their side in the Champions League and become a regular for their country at a major tournament.