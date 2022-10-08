Liverpool are keeping tabs on West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as they eye a marquee signing for next year.

Rice recently became the captain of West Ham after Mark Noble left the club. Despite being relatively inexperienced due to his age, Rice has become a key player at the club and is a natural leader.

Despite playing regularly in Europe with West Ham, testing himself in the Champions League must be a priority for Rice in the near future.

Unfortunately for him, West Ham may struggle to qualify for the competition, so a move away from the club might be the decision for his development.

Now, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in bringing Rice to Anfield as they eye a marquee midfield signing for next year.

With Liverpool’s midfield all in and around their thirties, bringing in a player like Rice would be a smart move. Not only is he of the age where he can solve Liverpool’s midfield issues for years to come, but he’s also amassed a wealth of experience during his time at West Ham and with England.