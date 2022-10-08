Liverpool set to make an offer to sign Lazio star in player plus cash deal

Liverpool are set to make an offer to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in a player-plus-cash deal.

After a disappointing start to the season, Liverpool’s recruitment team will be assessing the position they need to strengthen as a matter of priority. The midfield has had issues so far, and it certainly isn’t getting any younger.

The likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago have all struggled with injuries so bringing in a younger midfielder as a plan for the future would be a smart bit of business.

One player Liverpool are reportedly considering is Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, and according to Calcio Mercato Web, they are willing to offer defender Joe Gomez in a player plus cash deal.

Gomez appears to be surplus to requirements at Liverpool, with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Joel Matip ahead of him in the pecking order.

Offering Gomez as part of the deal to make it a little cheaper to sign Milinkovic-Savic would be a clever move, and it could tempt Lazio to side with Liverpool if offer offers come in from other European clubs.