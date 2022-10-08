Liverpool send scouts to watch four players from the same club

Liverpool recently sent scouts to watch four players from Galatasaray play against Konyaspor on September 16th.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim Liverpool scouts were in attendance to keep an eye on Sacha Boey, Victor Nelsson, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Yunus Akgun.

All four players have played a pivotal role in reviving Galatasaray after they endured a difficult season last campaign.

The Turkish club finished 13th last season – unheard of for the most successful club in Turkey.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to swoop in for some of the exciting prospects listed if their form continues.

Now, with the help of the aforementioned players, Galatasaray are joint first, but they could be set to lose some of their key stars.

It seems unlikely that Liverpool will make a move for all four of the players they’re keeping an eye on, but it will be interesting to see if they come in for any in the near future.

After a disappointing start to the Premier League season, reinforcements will be necessary for Liverpool, possibly as soon as the January transfer window.