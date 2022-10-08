Liverpool star out for three to four months after suffering training injury this week

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s Arthur Melo is set to miss the next three to four months after picking up an injury in training on Monday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed on Friday that Arthur had sat out the midweek Champions League victory over Rangers due to the injury and after further assessment, the medical staff at the Merseyside club have decided that an operation is the best way forward in treating the problem, reports The Athletic.

The 26-year-old won’t play again for the Reds until 2023, which is a huge setback for the Brazilian.

Arthur will miss the next three to four months for Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Wanda Nara claims Mauro Icardi’s ex teammate made a move on her during their marriage
Video: Borussia Dortmund equalise with last shot of the match vs Bayern Munich
Video: 17-year-old produces clinical finish as Borussia Dortmund pulls goal back against Bayern

Arthur joined Liverpool on loan from Juventus on deadline day as the Reds looked for help in dealing with their lack of bodies in midfield but has not played much due to fitness issues.

The Brazilian has clocked up just 13 minutes for Klopp’s side so far this campaign and worked over the international break in order to get fit for when the season resumed.

After all that effort, this is an unfortunate thing to happen to the midfielder as his chances of getting game time now for Liverpool seem very slim as all their midfielders are likely to be back when the 26-year-old recovers.

More Stories Arthur Melo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.