Man City vs Southampton team news: De Bruyne back in side as Guardiola makes five changes

Manchester City are back in Premier League action today after their comfortable 5-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League midweek. 

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to continue their impressive start to the season at the Etihad today and it seems unlikely that Southampton will cause them any trouble – having lost four out of their last five matches.

Man City make five changes from the team midweek in the Champions League as Kevin De Bruyne returns, alongside Akanji, Nathan Ake, Phil Foden and Rodri.

Jack Grealish drops out of the side despite his impressive recent run of form and the main man of the season, Erling Haaland, leads the line for the defending Premier League champions as he looks to add to his 14 league goals this season.

As for Southampton, the Saints are looking to pull off a big shock at the Etihad this afternoon and have the impossible task of trying to keep Haaland quiet.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were beaten 2-1 by Everton last time out and have won just one of their last five Premier League games.

The Saints’ boss has named an unchanged team for today’s clash.

