Man United defender facing race against time to be fit for Everton clash

Manchester United are sweating on the availability of defender Raphael Varane ahead of their next Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday.

Varane, 29, has been one of the Red Devils’ stand-out performers during the early stages of the new 2022-23 season, and clearly rated by new manager Erik Ten Hag, the Frenchman’s most recent injury would have undoubtedly served as a major blow.

Desperate to return to domestic winning ways after being thumped 6-3 by rivals Manchester City during last weekend’s blockbuster derby, Ten Hag will know that he will need all his best players available if his side are to get the better of Frank Lampard’s in-form Everton.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are all ruled out but Varane, who picked up an ankle injury against the Citizens a week ago, could still feature at Goodison Park.

“Difficult to say,” Ten Hag said, as quoted by MEN, in a press conference when asked about Varane.

“Varane made progress and I hope he is available but I think it will be close.

“From the other players, Harry Maguire not (fit), then it’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek, both not.”

The Red Devils’ match against the Toffees is set to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time) on Sunday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.