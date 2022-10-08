Manchester United recently sent scouts to watch Benfica star Antonio Silva in their Champions League fixture against PSG.

Silva has already become a regular in the Benfica first-team, despite being just 18 years old. Usually, youngsters coming through who are given a chance in the senior squad won’t be central defenders, with manager’s often opting for experience in this position.

Defenders often have to go and learn their trade out on loan in the lower leagues, but Silva has been trusted with a first-team spot, including Champions League fixtures.

The 18-year-old started at centre-back against PSG, helping Benfica secure a 1-1 draw against the French champions, keeping Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi reasonably quiet.

Now, according to The Mirror, Manchester United scouts were in attendance of this game, keeping a close eye on Silva. The report claims that Silva has a £13m release clause in his contract, so United could pick themselves up a bargain if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

At such a low price, it won’t be a surprise to see more clubs enter the race to sign Silva, but Manchester United will be hoping they can strike first and bring him to the Premier League.