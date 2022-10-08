Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics.

Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.

Now, according to The Times, Ronaldo is reportedly furious with Ten Hag and is in disagreement with the Dutch manager over his tactical setup.

Ronaldo has complained privately about the quality and nature of the training sessions put on by Ten Hag.

In the Europa League on Thursday, Ronaldo was handed a rare start, but once again endured a difficult game failing to score.

Manchester United have picked up some impressive results so far this season, beating Liverpool and Arsenal without Ronaldo starting the game, so it’s interesting to see Ronaldo complaining about Ten Hag.

It’s difficult for Ronaldo to argue against his tactics, and it would be interesting to see if he would have the same opinion if he had a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team.