Micah Richards shares crazy story about a dressing room fight between Carlos Tevez and Vincent Kompany

Micah Richards, who has quickly become one of England’s most popular pundits, has made a shocking revelation about an incident involving Carlos Tevez and Vincent Kompany.
He has written a book titled ‘The Game: Player. Pundit. Fan.’ that contains some extraordinary stories from both his on and off-the-field life. The excerpts from the book have been shared by the Daily Mail.
One of the many stories narrated is the bizarre tale of a dressing room bust-up involving Carlos Tevez and Vincent Kompany. The incident occurred during the Roberto Mancini era, a manager whose teams were very frequently involved in one controversy or another.
The details of the incident as narrated by Micah Richards himself is as below (via Daily Mail):
“There was a league game when he fell out with Kompany once. Kompany had criticised him for something and when they got back into the dressing room there’d been an almighty row.
It looked like they might come to blows, so me and Joleon Lescott and a couple of the other big lads held Vincent back to stop him attacking Carlos.
We stood in front of him, blocking his path, holding his arms. It was at that point Carlos noticed Vincent was basically powerless, so he walked up to him and cracked him in the face. We’d accidentally given Carlos a free hit on his own captain.
Kompany was fuming. Not with Carlos; he’d decided that part was quite funny. He was steaming with me and Joleon for restraining him so he couldn’t get out of the way.”
The Argentine is notoriously short-tempered, and it is no surprise that he features in Richards’ book. He also mentions Tevez and Mancini squabbling several times during his rather successful era.
The book is set to be released on October 27th and appears to be an absolute must-read.