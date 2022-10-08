Micah Richards shares crazy story about a dressing room fight between Carlos Tevez and Vincent Kompany

Micah Richards, who has quickly become one of England’s most popular pundits, has made a shocking revelation about an incident involving Carlos Tevez and Vincent Kompany.

He has written a book titled ‘The Game: Player. Pundit. Fan.’ that contains some extraordinary stories from both his on and off-the-field life. The excerpts from the book have been shared by the Daily Mail.

One of the many stories narrated is the bizarre tale of a dressing room bust-up involving Carlos Tevez and Vincent Kompany. The incident occurred during the Roberto Mancini era, a manager whose teams were very frequently involved in one controversy or another.