Moyes now looking to sell 28-year-old West Ham man

West Ham are looking to sell Arthur Masuaku who has become surplus to their requirements, according to reliable West Ham sources at The West Ham Way.

The source revealed on their Patreon page that Masuaku who is currently on loan at Besiktas could be leaving on a permanent deal next summer.

The report claims that the Turkish side will look to make the deal ‘permanent’ when his ‘loan expires’ but there are other clubs interested in the Congo international.

He is one of the senior players at the club, having made over 125 appearances since joining from Olympiacos in 2016. However, the 28-year-old defender is quite clearly not in David Moyes’ long-term plans