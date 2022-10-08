Napoli star’s former agent expects forward to join Manchester United or Everton

Napoli winger Hirving Lozano’s former agent has said he expects him to join Manchester United and Everton next summer.

Lozano was linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, with Di Marzio claiming that they were considering making an offer to bring him to Old Trafford.

Signing another winger may not be a priority after bringing in Antony during the summer transfer window, but Lozano’s former agent has claimed he expects Manchester United to come in for him soon.

“I think he could land in Manchester United or Everton. This does not exclude that other English teams could enter the negotiation. My personal prediction is that he will leave in June, but he is very happy here,” said Lozano’s agent Alessandro Monfrecol, speaking to Gonfia la Rete.

A move away from Napoli may not be the priority for Lozano, but turning down a club the size of Manchester United won’t be easy.

Qualifying for the Champions League will be important for Manchester United, but as we’ve seen in the most recent transfer window, it doesn’t stop them from attracting the calibre of player they’ve been looking for.

Casemiro and Antony both sacrificed Champions League football to play for Manchester United from Real Madrid and Ajax respectively.