New £100m mega deal on the cards at West Ham after major development

West Ham United could sign a mega £100million worth new sponsorship deal, according to 6Foot2.

Earlier this week, BBC’s Simon Stone revealed that London Legacy Development Corporation would sell the naming rights to West Ham for only £4 million per year.

Betway is the club’s current primary sponsor, reportedly paying £10 million per year until 2025. However, the club is considering combining a new sponsor with the naming rights to the London Stadium, according to the report. which could result in a five-year contract worth £20million.

Arsenal and Manchester City are two perfect examples of Premier League clubs financially benefiting from combining ‘stadium naming rights with sponsorships’.

And while West Ham may not able to demand the kind of money that Manchester City and Aresnal are getting, the report suggests a deal worth £100m is possible. The online publication has mentioned companies like Amazon and FedEx as those who may be interested in the sort of exposure that comes with this.

But, with the sponsorship of gambling companies likely to be banned from football, the report suggests that a combined deal may not happen until 2025.