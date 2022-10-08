“Not how I imagined” – Leeds star admits he is disappointed with situation

Matuesz Klich has admitted that he is disappointed with the lack of game time he is receiving both for club and country.

The Poland international has featured in all seven of Leeds United’s Premier League games but hasn’t started in any of them.

Resigned to a spot on Jesse Marsch’s substitute bench, the experienced midfielder isn’t doing much better for Poland and with the winter World Cup now just a matter of weeks away, Klich will need more game time if he is to feature in Qatar.

“Of course, I was disappointed,” 32-year-old Klich said in a recent interview.

“Everyone who (is included in the Poland squad) wants to play as much as possible. This is not how I imagined it.

“I can’t do anything but show in league matches that I deserve more.”